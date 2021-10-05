BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Underperform

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.