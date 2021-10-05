BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Underperform

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after buying an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

