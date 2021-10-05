Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $123,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $134,880.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

Shares of YMAB stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 121,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,993. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

