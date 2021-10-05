Boliden AB (publ)’s (BDNNY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. 1,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

