Bonded Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $190,221.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $190,221.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.57 or 0.08232564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00260181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00111720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013035 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

