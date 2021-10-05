Bonk Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00251915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00112359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bonk

BONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

