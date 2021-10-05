Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.17

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 53693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The stock has a market cap of C$202.28 million and a PE ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.77.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,280,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,949,911.38. Also, insider William Oberndorf purchased 1,021,254 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$6,672,873.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,735,622.62. Insiders bought 1,061,854 shares of company stock worth $6,878,094 in the last 90 days.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

