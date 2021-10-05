BOOM (BOOM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $64,802.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $64,802.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00052850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00253015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00113667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013002 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

