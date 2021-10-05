Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

BRLXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BRLXF opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

