Boston Partners Acquires 15,005 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.26% of HCA Healthcare worth $172,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.14.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $244.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

