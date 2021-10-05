Boston Partners Acquires 2,207 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,674,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.64% of NetApp worth $300,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.