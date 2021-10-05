Boston Partners Acquires 29,427 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.79% of Leidos worth $255,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 129.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

