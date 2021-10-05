Boston Partners Acquires 2,992,960 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992,960 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.47% of US Foods worth $296,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.56 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. US Foods’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

