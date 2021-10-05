Boston Partners Acquires 32,120 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.49% of The Travelers Companies worth $184,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.55 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.67.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

