Boston Partners Acquires New Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,213,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,221,000. Boston Partners owned 2.32% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,383,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $174.94 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average is $158.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 26.55.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,760. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

