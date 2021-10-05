Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,228,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.85% of Edison International worth $186,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edison International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

