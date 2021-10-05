Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.19% of Globe Life worth $211,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,598,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 181,871 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.71 and a 52 week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

A number of research analysts have commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

