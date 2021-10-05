Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,887 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.31% of Universal Health Services worth $288,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 57.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 297.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

