Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.26% of HCA Healthcare worth $172,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,015,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,197,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $244.38 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.14.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

