Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Boston Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.49% of L3Harris Technologies worth $214,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

