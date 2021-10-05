Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,947 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.51% of The Allstate worth $196,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate stock opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.58. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

