Boston Partners Buys 25,931 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.69% of DTE Energy worth $173,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.