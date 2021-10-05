Boston Partners Buys 25,931 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.69% of DTE Energy worth $173,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy stock opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $122.14.
In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
