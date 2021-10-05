Boston Partners Buys 2,992,960 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992,960 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.47% of US Foods worth $296,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after acquiring an additional 448,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in US Foods by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in US Foods by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

