Boston Partners Buys 76,752 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 3.02% of East West Bancorp worth $306,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,747,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,446,000 after buying an additional 74,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after buying an additional 182,032 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.