Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,176,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741,048 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.92% of Aflac worth $331,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Aflac by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

