Boston Partners Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,323,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.78% of Otis Worldwide worth $271,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 668.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 69,328 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

OTIS stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.77 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

