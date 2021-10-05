Boston Partners Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 505,980 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.53% of The Progressive worth $303,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in The Progressive by 9,885.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in The Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 115.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in The Progressive by 37.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 37.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of PGR opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.