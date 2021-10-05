Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,382,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 158,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.65% of Tapestry worth $320,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

