Boston Partners Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.69% of DTE Energy worth $173,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 443.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $122.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.30.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.