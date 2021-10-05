Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Boston Partners grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,968,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726,133 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $289,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

