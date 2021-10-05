Boston Partners Has $279.01 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Partners decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 264,563 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.69% of PPG Industries worth $279,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,424,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $144.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.60. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.