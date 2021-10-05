Boston Partners Has $279.83 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,309,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,923 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.86% of Corteva worth $279,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after acquiring an additional 636,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

