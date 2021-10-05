Boston Partners Has $292.75 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.32% of Lam Research worth $292,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $550.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $332.61 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $602.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

