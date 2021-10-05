Boston Partners Has $319.39 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.34% of Whirlpool worth $319,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $205.33 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

