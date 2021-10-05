Boston Partners Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,968,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $289,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

