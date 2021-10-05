Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.90% of Essex Property Trust worth $176,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,048,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

NYSE ESS opened at $327.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.55 and a 200 day moving average of $307.33.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.