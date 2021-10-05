Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,382,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 158,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.65% of Tapestry worth $320,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

