Boston Partners Purchases 16,688 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Boston Partners raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.03% of Lear worth $317,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA stock opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.43. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

