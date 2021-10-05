Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 12,111,875 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,111,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,752,000. Boston Partners owned about 2.08% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

