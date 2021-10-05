Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.43% of Ross Stores worth $188,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

