Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 43,932 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $187,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.11.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

