Boston Partners Sells 1,379,114 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379,114 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $211,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WH opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

