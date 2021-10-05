Boston Partners Sells 18,493 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.91% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $196,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.42.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

