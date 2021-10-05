Boston Partners Sells 216,211 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,211 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.65% of KLA worth $320,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $329.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.13. KLA Co. has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

