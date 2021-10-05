Boston Partners Sells 244,563 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244,563 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.81% of RenaissanceRe worth $197,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after buying an additional 563,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

