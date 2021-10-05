Boston Partners Sells 25,826 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 25,826 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.39% of EOG Resources worth $188,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 455.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 685,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $267,777,000 after purchasing an additional 560,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

EOG stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.