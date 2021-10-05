Boston Partners Trims Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244,563 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.81% of RenaissanceRe worth $197,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.68. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

