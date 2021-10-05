Boston Partners Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,238 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.35% of United Rentals worth $310,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 537,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,003,000 after buying an additional 177,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after buying an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

Shares of URI stock opened at $348.76 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $369.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.14 and a 200-day moving average of $328.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

