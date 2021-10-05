Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 43,932 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $187,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 110.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.11.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

