Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. BOX also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

BOX opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.91 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.